COVID-19: India recorded 62,714 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 62,714 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in its briskest one-day spike in nearly five months, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

The current viruses have taken the total Covid tally in the country to 1.19 crore as India records a constant increase in cases for the 18th day in a row.

The last recorded biggest spike was recorded on October 16 when 63,371 cases were reported. With 312 deaths, the highest surge in nearly three months, the total number of deaths due to the fatal disease stands at 1,61,552.

Active coronavirus cases in the country rose by 33,663 taking the total to 4,86,310. Over 1.13 crore people have recovered from the highly infectious disease that has affected millions across the world.