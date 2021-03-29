Covid-19 Update: 1874 coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1874 new coronavirus cases along with 2025 recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally in UAE has reached at 457,071. The total recoveries now stand at 440,731. The death toll is at 1486. At present there are 14,854 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 167,309 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 37.1 million Covid-19 tests in the country.

Meanwhile, a new Covid-19 field hospital was opened in Sharjah on Sunday. The Mohammed Bin Zayed Field Hospital for Covid patients is a 7,000-square-metre hospital featuring 204 beds. Of these, 48 are intensive care units and 156 are meant for patients with moderate to severe cases of Covid.