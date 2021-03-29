Covid-19 Update: 362 new recoveries reported in Qatar

690 new coronavirus cases along with 362 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 581 contacts of active cases and 109 travel related.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar is increased 178,464. The total number of people recovered in Qatar surged to 163,272. The death toll mounted to 286. At present there are 14,906 active cases in Qatar.

There are 238 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1558. 28 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 302 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

12703 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. In this 6967 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1,719,899 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar .

24, 801 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 765,110.