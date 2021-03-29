Covid-19 Update: 796 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The recovery rate has reached at 91% in Oman. The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated this. Meanwhile, 796 new coronavirus cases along with 524 new recoveries and 1 new death were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Till now 156,883 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in the country. The death toll has reached at 1662. The overall recoveries reached at 142,944.

In the last 24 hours 84 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 505 people under medical treatment in the country. In this 161 people were admitted in ICUs.