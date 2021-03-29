Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

Recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.1% in Saudi Arabia. Fatality rate is at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 541 new coronavirus cases along with 357 new recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in the country. Of the new cases, 217 were recorded in Riyadh, 108 in the Eastern Province, 86 in Makkah, 18 in Madinah, 16 in Asir, 22 in Hail, 11 in Tabuk, 6 in Al-Jouf, 7 in Jazan, 20 in the Northern Borders region and 3 in Najran.

The overall infection tally has reached at 388,866. The total recoveries now stand at 377,304. The death toll is at 6656. At present there are 4906 people under medical treatment. In this 674 are admitted in ICUs.

More than a million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Kingdom within a week, raising the overall figure to 4.1 million.