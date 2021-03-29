Embassy in gulf country issues new circular

German Embassy in Oman has issued new guidelines. The Embassy has issued new guidelines regarding entry rules.

As per the new guidelines, all visitors wishing to enter Germany must have a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to the travel. This is mandatory for every traveller irrespective of their nationality. Many Omani students are studying in Germany. Oman Air flies to two destinations in Germany, viz, Frankfurt and Munich.

German embassy in Muscat had also carried announcement when accommodation offers for tourists in Germany was stopped, except for one overnight stay, from November last year till April this year. Subsequently even the tourist visas are issued only for exceptional cases.