‘If you vote for Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal will become mini Pakistan’: Suvendhu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari has said that if people of West Bengal vote for Mamata Banerjee, then the state will become a ‘mini Pakistan’. The BJP leader hit out at the TMC chief saying that she has got used to wishing Eid Mubarak and therefore she wished “Holi Mubarak” to people.

“Mamata Banerjee used to say Eid Mubarak and such was the habit that she congratulated people on Holi with Holi Mubarak. Don’t give vote to Begum (Banerjee). If you vote for Begum, this will become mini Pakistan. Begum knows no one except Sufiyan,” Adhikari said.

“”Just like Yogi Adityanath, the way he is administering his state, we too will govern. If Uttar Pradesh can do transformation, we too can do it,” said Adhikari. “Now she is commuting by a chopper. She used to wear Ajanta shoes now she is wearing branded shoes. She used to wear Rs 400 saree now she wears Rs 6,000 saree,” he said.