Ramadan 2021: Saudi Arabia announces important decision

Saudi authorities has announced an important decision ahead of Holy month of Ramadan. Saudi Arabia has suspended the the practice of spreading iftar sofras (iftar packs) and performing i’tikaaf (the practice of staying at a mosque for worship for a certain period of time) at the Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan this year. The decision was announced by Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

“The mataf (area for circumambulation around the Holy Kaaba) will be designated only for Umrah pilgrims and there will be five designated areas inside the Grand Mosque and its eastern courtyard for the performance of prayers. Translators working at the Grand Mosque will provide guidance services and translate questions to scholars who will issue fatwas (religious edicts) in 23 languages. There will also be sign language interpreters for the Friday sermon ,” he said.