Saudi Arabia announced Ramadan protocols for Two Holy Mosques

The Ramadan protocols for Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah was announced in Saudi Arabia. General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque has announced the Ramadan protocols.

As per Ramadan protocols the area around the Kaaba will be used for circumambulation only, with the three paths closest to the Kaaba allocated for the elderly and people with disabilities. Iftar meals will be provided for those who wish to break their fast at the Grand Mosque or at the Prophet’s Mosque. However, visitors will only be permitted to bring water and dates for personal consumption. No sharing or distribution of food and water will be allowed.

The Grand Mosque will also be cleaned and sterilized up to 10 times a day. 200,000 bottles of Zamzam water will be provided on a daily basis.