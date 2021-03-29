Security forces seized huge cache of arms, ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Military spokesperson informed that the Indian Army personnel has seized arms and ammunition including five AK assault rifles, seven pistols with several magazines and ammunition rounds from an area close to the Line of Control in Kupwara district in Kashmir.

“In a major success to security forces deployed in Karnah, a huge recovery was made in the late hours of Sunday owing to high state of alertness of the army and police. The operation was conducted in very close proximity of the Line of Control in Dhanni village which is under direct observation of Pakistan Army posts in Lipa Valley,” the official said.