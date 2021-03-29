State government issues new guidelines, bans rallies, gatherings and celebrations

Karnataka state government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines. The state government has issued new guidelines as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the state.

Karnataka government has banned people from holding protests and rallies in the state. Government has also banned large gatherings for parties and celebrations. The government has also warned that strict action will be taken against violators. The restrictions will be in place for 15 days.

“For 15 days from today (March 29) no protests, rallies will be allowed. Number of cases in apartments are increasing, so no parties or celebration allowed from today. There will be no lockdown. Strict action will be taken against people who don’t wear mask. We are not going to close schools and colleges. We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days,” said a statement issued by the government.