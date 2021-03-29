Thousands flee to Thailand after Myanmar Army’s airstrikes on villages

About 3,000 villagers from southeastern Karen state in Myanmar fled to Thailand on Sunday after the army conducted air attacks on the area. The region is controlled by the ethnic group’s Karen National Union (KNU).

The Karen Women’s Organization said that Myanmar’s military launched airstrikes on five areas in Mutraw district, near the eastern border, including a displacement camp. A statement from the group said, “At the moment, villagers are hiding in the jungle as more than 3,000 crossed to Thailand to take refuge.” The group also demanded an international response to the atrocities taking place.

Karen Women’s Organization tweeted the details along with photos.

Today the Burma Army continued its airstrikes in 5 areas in Lu Thaw Township, Mu Traw District. There is reason to believe that the soldiers responsible will launch this airstrike again in the villages along the Salween River, Mae Nu Hta, Kho Kay including Ei Htu Hta IDP camp. pic.twitter.com/FKgf68qflv — Karen Women Organization (@karenwomenorg) March 28, 2021

Thai Public Broadcasting Service also reported that about 3,000 villagers had reached Thailand. But Thailand’s authorities are yet to confirm this.