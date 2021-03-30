A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be a 2.4 GWe nuclear power plant in Bangladesh. the nuclear power plant is being constructed at Rooppur (Ruppur), adjoining Paksey, in the Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna District, on the bank of the river Padma, 87 miles (140 km) west of Dhaka, in the northwest of the country. it will be the country’s first nuclear power plant, and the first of two units are expected to go into operation in 2023.

The Rooppur project is the first initiative under an Indo-Russian deal to undertake atomic energy projects in third countries and it will also be the first time Indian firms will take part in such a project abroad.

Indian companies can now participate in construction and installation works in the “non-critical” category for the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, Russian atomic energy agency . India is not a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and hence cannot participate directly in construction of atomic power reactors. India, Bangladesh and Russia signed an agreement to allow Indian firms in construction and installation works in the “non-critical” category for the Rooppur nuclear power plant project in northwest Bangladesh. on the Indian side, the memorandum was signed by Pankaj Saran, the Indian ambassador to Russia. Nikolay Spassky, Rosatom’s deputy director general for international relations, and S.M. Saiful Hoque, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Moscow, signed the pact for their countries respectively.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed in Moscow, sets a framework for interaction of Russian contractor, and Indian and Bangladeshi experts in the implementation of works related to the project. the parties, in particular, will cooperate in personnel training, exchange of experience and consulting support. russia is constructing two nuclear reactors with a capacity of 1,200 MW each in Rooppur, which will be Bangladesh’s first nuclear power project.

India has a nuclear cooperation agreement with Russia and Bangladesh. the Russian side is building a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh on a “turnkey” basis, which means the contractor will complete the whole project and they will be liable for any problems that arise in the plant. the scope of work includes design, production and supply of equipment, construction, installation, start-up and commissioning.