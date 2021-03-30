Actor Bobby Deol conducts RT-PCR test for Aishwarya Rai; Viral video

The whole world is witnessing the greatest epidemic. Each of us is familiar with the quarantine, social distance, RTPCR test, and face mask with the confirmation of Covid disease. But a picture of the Bollywood star Bobby Deol conducting RTPCR tests for Aishwarya Rai years back is going viral now. A video of the same is going viral on social media now. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen performing an RTPR test in a song from the movie ‘Or Pyar Ho Gaya’ released in 1997.

Similarly, a video of Bobby’s cinematic scenes showing social distancing and the need to wear a mask is going viral on social media. Bobby Deol has created a meme fest on the internet with his viral video and Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya movie still. On the work front, Bobby will next be seen along with Akshay Kumar in Farhad Samji directorial ‘Bachchan Pandey’.