Are you a fan of James Bond movies? Website offers money to watch his 24 films. Know more

Are you a fan of the James Bond movie? Looking forward to the release of ‘No Time to Die’, the latest film in the British Secret Agent series? So what about the 24 Bond movies that have been released before? You will be rewarded with just $ 1,000 (approximately Rs. 72,000) to watch all these movies. The website NerdBear.com has come up with this cool offer. From Dr. No, released in 1962, to the last 2015 film, Specter, must be completed before September 30 (No Time to Die release date).

A selected person will receive $ 1,000, an $ 100 Amazon gift card to rent Bond movies, and a $ 50 AMC gift card to watch when the latest Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ is released. Those interested should fill out an application form on the NerdBear.com website and explain why they became a James Bond fan and why they are eligible for the offer. The nominee must complete all James Bond films within 30 days and fill in the required forms on the accompanying worksheet.