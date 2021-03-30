Bahubali actor Prabhas owns his dream car, Lamborghini. See pics

After the great success film Bahubali, Prabhas is an actor who has fans all over India. Fans are eagerly awaiting all the news of Prabhas. Now the news about the star’s new Lamborghini car is filling up on social media. The star owns the bright orange Aventador S Roadster, a model from Italian supercar maker Lamborghini. The ex-showroom price of this vehicle in India is around Rs 6 crore. A video of the actor unveiling his car is going crazy viral on social media. According to reports, Prabhas, in an earlier interview, expressed his wish to buy the car.

The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine. The engine produces 730 bhp and 690 Nm of torque. The gearbox is a seven-speed automatic. It takes just 2.9 seconds to reach 100 kmph from zero and the top speed of this supercar is 350 kmph. Soon after the reports came out about the Baahubali star’s new purchase, fans started the ‘Prabhas’ and ‘Lamboghini’ trend on Twitter.