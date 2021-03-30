Bengaluru: No lockdowns and curfews for now – Karnataka CM

On Monday evening to discuss ways to deal with the continuous spike in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arranged a meeting — the state government describes the rate of the spike as alarming.

The daily average of new COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru has reached around 1,377 while the city recorded 16,921 cases in just the last 14 days. Bengaluru is seeing the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, a state that has been hit by a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

But, the state government is not considering any lockdown in the city. The chief minister said there would be no lockdown or curfew, after the meeting with officials.

“We are not going to close any schools and colleges,” he said. “We discussed that if children come to school, they will be in one place with discipline. If they are at home, they will be mixing with everybody. It is good for schools to continue from the point of view of control. Exams will be held in 15 days,” he added.

No protests or demonstrations would be permitted for the next 15 days, the chief minister announced. The number of people at events like weddings would also be strictly monitored, he said.

The state government said a greater number of infections was in the age group of 20 to 40 years.

Karnataka on Monday recorded 2,792 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 related deaths, taking the total number of infections to 9,89,804 and the death count to 12,520, the Health Department said. The day saw 1,964 patients getting discharged after recovery. Of the 2,792 fresh cases, 1,742 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Up to 60,000 Covid tests are being done in Bengaluru and over 6.61 lakh people have been vaccinated in the city till now.

The state government informed that there are enough hospital beds to meet the needs of Covid patients.