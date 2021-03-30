Coalition forces intercepts and destroys two drones towards Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed two explosives laden drones launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. Earlier on Sunday, the Arab coalition destroyed three explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Two of the drones were launched toward the southern region whilst the third targeted Khamis Mushait.

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on March 7, the Houthi militant attacked a major oil port and Aramco residential area with a drone and ballistic missile. A “petroleum tank farm” at Ras Tanura Port was attacked with a drone and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran on March 7.