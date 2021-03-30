Covid-19 Update: 2289 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 2289 new coronavirus cases along with 2422 new recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally in UAE has mounted to 459,360. The total recoveries also surged to 443,153. The death toll reached at 1492. At present there are active cases in UAE 14,715.

The Ministry has conducted 223,799 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall Covid-19 tests condcuted in UAE has reached at more than 37.3 million .

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium has sent humanitarian aid to more than 250 international destinations, which work out to more than 80 per cent of the total aid coming from the UAE, an official from the health sector said.