Covid-19 Update: 412 new recoveries reported in Qatar

720 new coronavirus cases along with 412 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 627 contacts of active cases and 93 travel related. Thus the total confirmed cases in Qatar has reached at 179,184 . The overall recoveries now stand at 163,684. The death toll is at 289. At present there are 15,211 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 12,300 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 7499 people were tested for the first time. Till now 172,7398 people were tested in Qatar.

There are 211 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1590. 35 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 315 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

7,499 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (12,300 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 1,727,398 tests. 25, 566 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours.