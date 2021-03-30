Covid-19 Update: Active cases crosses 5000 in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has remained firm at 97.1% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 556 new coronavirus cases along with 410 new recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia. The Riyadh region recorded the highest number of new cases with 217. It was followed by the Eastern Province with 108 and the Makkah region with 86. Al-Qassim reported 25 cases, Hail 22 and the Northern Borders 20.

The overall infection tally has reached at 388,866. The total recoveries now stand at 377,304. The death toll has reached at 6663. At present there are 4,906 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia. In this 674 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.

More than 4.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the Kingdom, and 15,008,398 PCR tests have been conducted, with 48,775 being carried out in the past 24 hours.