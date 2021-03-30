Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases increases in Oman

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection remained unchanged at 91% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Oman.

Meanwhile, 1173 new coronavirus cases along with 454 recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Till now, 158,056 coronavirus cases were reported in Oman. In this 143,398 people were recovered from the infection. The death toll is at 1669.

In the last 24 hours, 88 people were admitted in hospitals in the country. At present there are 507 patients were under medical treatment. In this 154 people were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.