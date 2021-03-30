Covid-19 Update: State government imposes fresh restrictions

A state government has decided to impose fresh restrictions in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Punjab government has decided this. The decision was taken as the number of cases increased in the state. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced this.

As per the new order, all schools and colleges to remain shut for another 10 days. On March 19, the Punjab government had ordered the closure of educational institutes besides gathering restrictions till the month-end. All restrictions that are in place till March 31, will now remain in force till April 10.