Directorate General of Civil Aviation asks airports to impose fine on passengers

The civil aviation watchdog in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked the airports in the country to impose fine on passengers who violates the Covid-19 safety measures. In an circular issued, the DGCA asked airports to impose spot fines on passengers who are found not wearing masks properly and not maintaining social distancing.

“During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance (of COVID-19 protocols) is not satisfactory. All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face mask properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously,” said the circular.

“The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with the law, shall also be explored with local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of COVID-19 protocol,” it stated.