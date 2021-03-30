“Don’t travel to UAE and Bahrain, suspecting terrorist attack” ; Israel warns citizens

Israel’s National Security Agency warned tourists against travel to the UAE and Bahrain between other nations, indicating the menace of Iran criticizing Israelis abroad, Israeli media reported on Monday. The agency also noted Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and the Kurdish region of Iraq as areas to dodge, the Times of Israel told.

“We suspect that Iran will proceed to move shortly to hurt Israeli targets,” the agency’s anti-terrorism office said in a statement. The UAE and Bahrain endorsed the US-brokered Abraham Accord, conforming to normalize relationships with Israel last year. The Head of Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, Eitan Naeh told that in February about 130,000 Israeli travelers toured the UAE since air traffic was begun between the two nations.

Israel and the UAE are also examining setting a quarantine-free travel passage, the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in March. The two nations strive to settle and execute the deal in April 2021. Iran has been frightening to hit Israeli targets after its chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in November near Tehran. It blames Israel, which has been assumed in previous assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists, for being after the attack.

Israel has not confirmed the responsibility. But Fakhrizadeh has been on Israel’s radar screen for a long period, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating at a 2018 news conference about Iran’s nuclear program: “Remember that name.” Israel accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons, a charge Iran denies. Tel Aviv informed it will react with severe counterattacks “in the next war” against warnings from its arch-enemy Iran, is a unique address by the IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi in January.