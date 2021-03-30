Experts reveal what helped to break the logjam in the Suez Canal

Experts has revealed what has helped to clear the the logjam in the Suez Canal. As per experts, the ‘Moon’ has helped to clear the traffic block in the Suez Canal caused by a container ship. The experts claimed that the “Worm moon” led to a high spring tide — about 18 inches (46 centimeters) above normal — on Monday and it has helped the process to remove the ship from its current position.

NASA Earth Observatory in an article stated, “Engineers were aided by a natural process—a high spring tide—in their efforts to dislodge the massive ship with tugboats, dredging equipment, and backhoes”.

As per NASA, spring tides occur when tides “spring forth” during new and full moons—when the Earth, Sun, and Moon are in alignment. In this case, the tides in the Suez Canal rose about 46 centimeters (18 inches) above normal on March 29 which made it slightly easier to refloat and straighten out the ship.

This was the first ‘Full Moon’ or ‘Super Moon’ of the year. The Native American tribes in the US South call the March full moon the Worm moon because the earthworm casts — soil that the worms digest — become visible as the ground thaws at this time of year.