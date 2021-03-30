Internet capacity to increase,Facebook Google to lay overseas cables to southeast asia

Facebook plans to lay two new submarine cables connecting Singapore, Indonesia and North America. cables connecting Southeast Asia and the United States are being laid in collaboration with Google and local telecommunications companies. the goal is to increase the capacity of the Internet connection between these regions. the cables are named Echo and Byfrost. this are the first two cables to be laid on different routes in the Java Sea. with this, the total capacity under the Trans-Pacific Ocean will increase by about 70 percent.

The first cables will connect North America and parts of Indonesia directly. cables will increase connectivity in the central and eastern provinces of Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country.

Echo is being developed in partnership with Google under Alphabet and the Indonesian telecommunications company XL Axiata. The project will be completed by 2023.

Byfrost is being set up by Tallinn, a subsidiary of Indonesian wireless network provider Telkomsel, and Keppel Corporation, a Singapore-based infrastructure development company. it will be completed by 2024. Regulatory approval is also required for the installation of both cables.

In addition to cables in Southeast Asia, Facebook was moving forward with extensive overseas cable projects in Asia and globally. this includes the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN), another Trans Pacific cable project.

Singapore, Echo and Byfrost are expected to provide extra subsea capacity to complement the APG and SJC-2 subsea cables.