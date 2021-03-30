Made-in-India Covaxin vaccines arrive in Paraguay

“Paraguay receives 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine from India. We guarantee the continued immunization against COVID-19. Thanks to India for its support,” Sputnik reported citing Paraguay Health Ministry.

‘Made in India’ vaccines have arrived in the south American country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced through Twitter.

“Never too far for friendship. Made in India vaccines arrive in Paraguay,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Paraguay has reported over 2,09,000 COVID-19 cases, and over 4,063 people have died in the country due to the infection.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been supplying coronavirus vaccines to countries around the world. New Delhi has provided vaccines to over 75 countries.

To the Ministry of External Affairs, over 638.81 lakh doses of vaccines have been provided by India to countries.