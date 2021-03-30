Manipur Government withdraws controversial order issued against refugees from Myanmar

Manipur Government has withdrawn a controversial order issued against refugees from Myanmar. The order has drawn a lot of criticism on social media. It was considered ‘inhuman’.

The March 26 order instructed local authorities not to set up food and shelter camps for Myanmar citizens entering India. In the same order, border officials were also asked to “politely turn away” those seeking refuge in India.

The Manipur Home department said that it is withdrawing the order of March 26, as the order seems to have been misinterpreted.

India had been expecting a flow of refugees from Myanmar ever since the military junta unleashed terror on people protesting against its coup and subsequent removal of the elected government.

Myanmar’s Ambassador to the United Nations had earlier appealed to India and the various state governments which share border with it to provide shelter to refugees from Myanmar.