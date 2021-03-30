NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to the hospital

Mumbai: Former Union Minister and NCP party president Sharad Pawar have been admitted to hospital with severe abdominal pain. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He will undergo surgery on Wednesday. Sharad Pawar was taken to the Breach Candy hospital after he complained of uneasiness due to pain in his abdomen. At the hospital, the doctors detected a problem in his gall bladder.

Last evening, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, cabinet minister, Maharashtra, in a Tweet wrote: “Attention please, our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was supposed to be admitted in hospital for endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today.”