Number of flights to Dubai cancelled

A number of flights between Muscat in Oman and Dubai has been cancelled by airline companies. The Civil Aviation Authority in Oman has confirmed this. As per reports, the flights has been cancelled due to commercial reasons.

“The flights were suspended for operational reasons as there is a difference in views between the two sides for scheduled flights. But we are currently discussing the issue with the General Civil Aviation Authority in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to solve this problem as soon as possible”, said a senior official of Civil Aviation Authority to a Arab daily.

Oman Air and SalamAir are operating flights to other emirates of the UAE except Dubai. Airlines like Air Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Etihad, are also operating flights from the UAE to Muscat but not from Dubai.