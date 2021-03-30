Poco launched ‘POCO X3’ in India: Know the specifications and price

Chinese smartphone makers, Poco has launched its latest smartphone ‘Poco X3’ in India. The new phone will be available on Flipkart in two storage variants from April 6. The phone comes in three colour variants — graphite black, steel blue and golden bronze. The smartphone is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The Poco X3 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X3 Pro runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) DotDisplay with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

The Poco X3 Pro has a 48MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle and two 2MP cameras, one for macro and another for portraits. The smartphone also features such as Night mode 2.0, Long exposure, Clone Photo, and Video mode.