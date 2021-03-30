Rats blamed for the disappearance of illicit liquor from UP Police Station

Rats were blamed for the disappearance of 1400 cartons of liquor from a Police Station in Uttar Pradesh. This would seem bizarre for many people, but not for the cops at Kotwali Dehat police station in UP’s Etah.

Kotwali Dehat police have claimed that rats were behind the disappearance of 1400 cartons of seized illicit liquor kept in the police station.

A senior police officer said the matter came to light a week ago. According to the officer, “The general diary of the police does mention that 239 cartons were damaged by rodents. However, this is not acceptable, and it seems that the matter is fishy. It has been probably done to cover the goof-up.”

A case has been registered against Station House Officer Indreshpal Singh and clerk Rishal Singh.

Vikas Kumar, the police officer from Aligarh who is probing the case said, “Efforts are on to ascertain as to where the seized liquor has gone.”