The generous donation by an Indian-American couple. Know more

On Monday, an Indian American couple has donated over ? 1 for crore healthcare works in Bihar and Jharkhand, the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) stated.

Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation made a generous donation of USD 150,000 to the BJANA which would be used for healthcare efforts in the rural areas of the two states through the PRAN-BJANA clinic initiative.

The Pravasi Alumni Nisshulk (PRAN) is an initiative by like-minded Indian-American physicians who are working to provide healthcare to the needy and underserved in Bihar and Jharkhand.

These doctors have set up a PRAN clinic in Ranchi, providing free healthcare services to the needy. Their effort is to provide free healthcare services across the states.

“With the generous donation of Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia, this became possible. BJANA getting a large donation is a testament to its ongoing philanthropic activities both here and back home,” BJANA president Avinash Gupta said.

The former FIA president, Alok Kumar, said this kind of donation would help the BJANA carry out its healthcare works in the region.

Kalpana Bhatia came from NIT, Patna, and runs a successful business in Texas.