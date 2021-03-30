“We will win over 200 seats in West Bengal and form the next Government “: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal and form the next government. The Union Home Minister said this while speaking to media in Nandigram. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing BJP’s Suvendhu Adhikari in Nandigram.

“By defeating Mamata Didi in Nandigram, you can bring about the much-desired change in West Bengal. You defeat her here, the TMC will automatically be defeated in other parts of the state,” said Amit Shah.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Nandigram, the Assembly constituency where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against CM & TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/3itmPwCaEK — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

“We will win over 200 seats in West Bengal and form the next Government. If Suvendu Adhikari defeats Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram then ‘Poriborton’ will begin in the entire state,” said Amit Shah.

“After reaching here, I got a sad piece of news. A woman was raped within a 5-km radius of the place where Mamata Banerjee is staying in Nandigram. The chief minister talks big about women’s safety. What is the situation here? If a woman can be raped at a time when she is present in the area, how can women be safe and secure?” Amit Sha added.