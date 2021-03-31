‘BJP is the richest party in the world”: Congress

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that BJP is the richest party in the world and they have no dearth of money. The Congress leader said this while addressing the nomination rally of Congress candidate for bypoll.

“They brought demonetisation, threaten industrialists and now they have started electoral bonds. We hoped that the Supreme Court will ban them but it did not. If the industry takes out bonds for Rs.100 crore, gives Rs.95 crore to the BJP and divides Rs.5 crore among the Congress, CPI, CPM, BSP, how will the democracy be strong if it isn’t an equal fight?”, said Ashok Gehlot.