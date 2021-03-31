Government extended the last date for linking the Aadhaar-PAN card

New Delhi: The last date for linking the Aadhaar-PAN card has been extended to June 30. This decision is taken by considering the situation of Covid. March 31 was the previously announced deadline. The Income Tax Department had earlier warned that those who do not link Aadhaar and PAN by this date could face a fine of Rs 1,000.

The PAN card, which is not linked to Aadhaar, will be invalid from April 1. However, the deadline was later extended to June 30. “Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March 2021 to 30th June 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Income Tax department said in a tweet.