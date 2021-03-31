Gulf country blocks hiring foreign teachers

A gulf country has decided to block appointing foreign teachers. Kuwait has decided this. The Civil Service Commission in Kuwait has blocked the hiring of foreign teachers to teach history in the country. The Commission has informed the Education Ministry that there are qualified Kuwaiti citizens and to appoint them.

The Commission announced this decision as a reply to a a letter from the Ministry asking about the possibility of appointing experienced non-Kuwaiti history teachers . The commission replied that there are Kuwaitis majoring in history who are waiting to get the job.

This rejection comes in implementation of decree No 17/2017 giving priority to Kuwaitis, and then to children of non-Kuwaiti men married to Kuwaiti women, in getting appointed in governmental agencies provided that there are no Kuwaitis registered with the commission in the required specialties.