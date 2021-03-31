Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s workplace specially designed by Gauri Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, an interior designer, and architect shared pictures of the trendy-looking office on Instagram. Sharing pictures, Gauri Khan says that office designing was a very interesting experience during the lockdown. Gauri Khan, sharing the inspiration behind her design, wrote that the idea was to create a “home away from home.”

Sharing photos of the office on Instagram, Gauri wrote, “Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great a experience throughout the lockdown.” She said that the space had a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey’. She added, “A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him.”