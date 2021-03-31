MNM chief Kamal Haasan throws away party symbol in frustration during roadshow

Kamal Haasan, the party leader, and actor throw away the party symbol during the election campaign. The incident took place during a roadshow. Kamal Haasan is seen throwing the symbol angrily. The torch is the symbol of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party symbol. The video of this is also circulating on social media.

During the campaign, Kamal Haasan was seen talking to people from his vehicle. The national media reported that Kamal Haasan did this because the mic was complaint. Kamal Haasan is pitted against BJP and Congress from the Coimbatore South seat where AIADMK had won in the 2016 Tamil Nadu assembly election.