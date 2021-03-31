‘Satan Shoes’ containing a drop of human blood sold out within minutes

Satan’s shoe contains human blood and introduced as a limited edition shoe that was sold out within minutes. The Satan shoe is made by American rapper Lil Nas X in collaboration with a Brooklyn-based prank company MSCHF. It is claimed that a million drops of human blood have been added to this shoe. The Satan shoe is actually made by customizing the Air Max 97 shoe of the famous shoe brand Nike.

Only 666 units of Satan shoes will be manufactured. The number 666 is seen as a symbol of evil in the Bible. The Satan Shoes were priced at $1,018 a pair, a reference to the Bible passage Luke 10:18 that reads, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.” The batch of the limited edition of Satan Shoes sold out almost immediately – in less than a minute. 666 units were sold within 1 hour of the start of sales. Lil Nas X has revealed that he will choose one of those who retweeted her tweet with the hashtag #satanshoes as the 666th Satan shoe owner.