State government issues new Covid-19 guidelines as cases surges

Uttar Pradesh state government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines. The fresh guidelines were issued as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the state.

Uttar Pradesh government has extended the closure of all schools up to Class 8 to April 4. Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till March 31. The government has also directed all departments to provide a day’s leave to the employees going for vaccination.

Also Read: State government extends night curfew in 4 cities

Uttar Pradesh reported 10 more Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 8,800, while 918 new cases took the infection tally in the state to 6,15,996. Lucknow topped the list with 446 new cases in a day.