UAE police announces important advisory for residents

The Ras Al Khaimah police has issued an advisory for all residents. The Ras Al Khaimah police informed that all residents who wish to enter the Ras Al Khaimah Police buildings must present a Covid-negative PCR test result. The PCR test result must have a validity of 72 hours.

Police said that the new decision was launched to prevent the spread of the virus and for the safety of the public.

Ras Al Khaimah police has urged all residents to follow all mandatory Covid safety guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. In Ras Al Khaimah, a PCR test result is also mandatory for customers who wish to enter the Department of Economic Department.

Earlier, Dubai and Sharjah police has also issued same orders.