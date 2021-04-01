Assembly Election 2021: Over 80% voter turnout in West Bengal

80.43% voter turnout was recorded in West Bengal. This was revealed by the Election Commission of India. As per ECI, till 5.30 pm around 80.43% voting was reported in the state. Assam has recorded 73.03%.

Also Read: BJP leader’s house attacked; policemen killed

In West Bengal, 30 constituencies across four districts are going to polls in this second phase of the eight-phased election. The first phase election was held on March 27. In Assam, a total of 39 assembly constituencies spanned over 13 districts had voted today. The fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, is being decided by over 73.44 lakh voters in this phase.

The counting of votes will be held on May 2.