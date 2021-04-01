Covid-19 Update: 2315 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2315 new coronavirus cases along with 2435 recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry has conducted 237,240 additional Covid-19 tests in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now 463,759 people were infected with coronavirus infection in UAE. In this, 447,790 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1499. At present there are 14,470 active cases in the country. Till now over 37.8 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Ajman have shut down 16 food establishments at Masfoot for their failure to comply with stringent public health regulations in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the northern emirate’s main city.