Covid-19 Update: 39,969 new coronavirus cases reported in Kuwait in March

39,969 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kuwait in the month of March. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. As per the ministry, in March, the country has reported reported the highest number of cases and Covid-19 related deaths in a single month since the start of the pandemic. 240 new deaths were also reported in March.

As per the data released by the ministry the highest number of cases were reported on March 4. On March 4, 1,716. cases were reported. On March 23, the highest number of deaths were reported. On March 23 13 deaths were reported.

At the beginning of the month around 67 per cent of reported cases were amongst citizens. That number dropped to 55 per cent on Wednesday.