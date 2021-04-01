Covid-19 Update: 423 recoveries reported in Qatar

840 new coronavirus cases along with 423 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Public Health has informed this. The newly diagnosed cases include 746 contacts of active cases and 94 travel related.

Till now 180,804 people were infected with the Covid-19. In this 164,544 people were recovered. The death toll, is at 295. At present there are 15,965 active cases.

The ministry has conducted 14,233 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 7030 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1741,631 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

There are 198 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1723. 50 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 358 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

25, 516 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 842,000.