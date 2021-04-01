Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate declines in Oman

The recovery rate from Covid-19 has declined in Oman. The recovery rate reached at 90.3% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 800 new coronavirus cases along with 673 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 160,018. The total recoveries reached at 144,639. The death toll stands at 1681.

In the last 24 hours, 77 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 515 patients under medical treatment. In this, 160 people are in critical condition are admitted in ICUs.