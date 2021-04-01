Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in Saudi Arabia

Recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in Saudi Arabi. The recovery rate has reached at 96.9% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 590 new coronavirus cases along with 386 recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 238 were recorded in Riyadh, 111 in Makkah, 84 in the the Eastern Province, 34 in Madinah, 30 in the Northern Borders region, 22 in Hail, 17 in Asir, 12 in Tabuk, 10 in Jazan, 7 in Najran and 4 in Al-Jouf.

Thus the number of total confirmed cases surged to 390,597. The total recoveries mounted to 378,469. The death toll has reached at 6676. At present there are 5452 people under medical treatment in Saudi Arabia. In this 699 were admitted in ICUs.