Covid-19 vaccine protection last ‘6 months’, effective against variants: Pfizer-BioNTech

The Covid-19 vaccine manufactures Pfizer/BioNTech has claimed that the vaccine will provide 6 month’s immunity. The Pfizer/BioNTech also claimed that the vaccine is effective against South African variant of the infection.

The Pfizer/BioNTech has revelaed that the vaccine remains more than 91% effective against disease with any symptoms for six months. The company revelaed this after the Phase 3 clinical trial. Earlier the companies claimed that the vaccine is 100% effective for children in the age group 12 to 15.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by @CDCgov and 95.3% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by @US_FDA. https://t.co/7Cry4tD5eY pic.twitter.com/CCIBH34BcK — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) April 1, 2021

“The vaccine was 100 per cent effective against severe disease as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 95.3 per cent effective against severe Covid-19 as defined by the US Food and Drug Administration,” a joint statement by the companies said.

Also Read: 423 recoveries reported in Qatar

The company has been studying the vaccine in more than 46,000 volunteers and has noted 927 cases of confirmed Covid-19.